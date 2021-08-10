People on the Move
Senior Project Manager at Cleveland Construction, Inc. Cleveland Construction, Inc. announces the promotion of Will Rawdon to Senior Project Manager. Will began his career with Cleveland Construction in 2013, relocating to Charlotte in 2015 to manage the construction of the AC/Residence Marriott at Charlotte City Center. He is currently Senior PM on the historic renovation of the Carolina Theatre and new addition in Uptown. Will constantly delivers for his clients, builds relationships with trade contractors, and manages his projects the CCI way.www.bizjournals.com
