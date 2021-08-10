City of McKinney to spray area for mosquitoes
The spray area is generally east of Woodson Drive, west of Penny Lane, south of Estates Way, and north of Maidstone Way. McKINNEY, Texas (Aug. 10, 2021) – McKinney is set to spray an area of the city to control mosquitoes after a mosquito pool tested positive for West Nile Virus. Spraying will start at 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, weather permitting. The spray area is generally east of Woodson Drive, west of Penny Lane, south of Estates Way, and north of Maidstone Way.mckinney.bubblelife.com
