Phi Kappa Phi Fellowship awarded to standout engineering student
Binoy George, an electrical engineering graduate student at The University of Texas at Arlington, has received a Phi Kappa Phi Fellowship. George, who graduated from UTA in May with an Honor’s Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering, is continuing his studies in the master's degree program, focusing his research on control systems. He was one of 62 award recipients and received $8,500 for his first year of graduate study.www.uta.edu
