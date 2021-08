When nobody could get a haircut, my mother bought a haircuts at home kit and cut everybody’s hair in our family which was pretty much okay because we weren’t going out anywhere much anyway. Mom decided she was good at it, so she’s kept it up even though we can all go get regular haircuts now. She says she’s saving everybody money. It was okay when there wasn’t a choice, but now everybody wants haircuts from trained people. Mom’s feelings are hurt and I don’t know what to do because if I keep letting her cut my hair she’ll probably want to keep cutting it for the rest of my life, but if she knows I’ve gone out for a cut, she’ll be hurt for the rest of her life. Is there some way out of this?