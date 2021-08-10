Cancel
Hudsonville, MI

Hudsonville Ice Cream Announces Limited Fall Flavor-Baked Apple Crisp

By Mark Frankhouse
Mix 95.7FM
Mix 95.7FM
 3 days ago
Why does it seem like every 6 months Hudsonville Ice Cream decides to come around and destroy our hopes of healthy eating with the announcement of an absolutely delicious new flavor? Why? Well I guess there's nothing we can do about it and just succumb the idea that they pride themselves in pushing the boundaries of ice cream flavors to fit the season. Recently, they dropped the news that they're releasing a limited Fall run of their new flavor- Baked Apple Crisp.

