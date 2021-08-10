Hudsonville Ice Cream Announces Limited Fall Flavor-Baked Apple Crisp
Why does it seem like every 6 months Hudsonville Ice Cream decides to come around and destroy our hopes of healthy eating with the announcement of an absolutely delicious new flavor? Why? Well I guess there's nothing we can do about it and just succumb the idea that they pride themselves in pushing the boundaries of ice cream flavors to fit the season. Recently, they dropped the news that they're releasing a limited Fall run of their new flavor- Baked Apple Crisp.mix957gr.com
