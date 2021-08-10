Cancel
Commissioner Amanda Beal Announces 2021 Agricultural Development Grants

Cover picture for the articleCommissioner Amanda Beal and the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's Agriculture Resource Development Division (ARD) announced $248,757 in Agriculture Development Grants (ADG) to innovative Maine businesses. ARD oversees Maine's ADG program, which supports market research, promotion, and testing and demonstrating new technologies. ARD has awarded nearly two million dollars in ADG grants to Maine agricultural businesses in the past five years.

