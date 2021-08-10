Commissioner Amanda Beal Announces 2021 Agricultural Development Grants

Special enrollment period for private health plans for this year ends August 15, extra financial help can make coverage more affordable. AUGUSTA— Governor Janet Mills and Commissioner of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Jeanne Lambrew are urging Maine people to act now to take advantage of their options for affordable health insurance coverage before the Special Enrollment Period (SEP) for Affordable Care Act (ACA) health plans ends on Sunday, August 15.