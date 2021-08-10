Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Olathe, KS

Community Survey going in the mail soon

Posted by 
Fort Worth, Texas
Fort Worth, Texas
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iqBFU_0bNgvRDz00

Yours could be one of 8,000 households in Fort Worth to receive a survey asking opinions about the quality of city services.

Fort Worth has conducted a community survey every two years to assess satisfaction with city services. The last survey was in 2019.

For the 2021 Fort Worth Community Survey, the city is partnering with ETC Institute to administer the survey. The Olathe, Kansas, company has conducted previous surveys for the city and will provide historical information and comparative data from other cities across the state and nation.

A six-page survey will be mailed soon to a random sample of 8,000 households in Fort Worth. Residents can complete the survey by mail or online using a special code. The questions are a combination of previous survey questions and current topics and projects.

About 10 days after surveys are mailed, residents who received the survey will be contacted by email or phone. Those who have indicated that they have not completed the survey will have the option of completing it online or by phone. Interviews will be conducted in English and Spanish.

ETC Institute will monitor the distribution of the sample to ensure that it reasonably reflects the demographic composition of the city with regard to age, geographic dispersion, gender, ethnicity and other factors. All council districts are equally represented on the survey.

Survey data will be presented to the City Council in January and will help guide city staff in formulating the 2023 budget.

Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.

Comments / 0

Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas

163
Followers
528
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Worth is the fifth-largest city in the U.S. state of Texas

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
Olathe, KS
Government
City
Olathe, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Survey#Etc Institute#The City Council#City News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Major earthquake strikes near Haiti, high casualties feared

A major 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, with an initial confirmed death toll of 29, though officials are predicting the true number of casualties to be much higher. The epicenter of the quake struck about 7.5 miles northeast of the Haitian commune of Saint-Louis-du-Sud,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy