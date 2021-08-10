Community Survey going in the mail soon

Yours could be one of 8,000 households in Fort Worth to receive a survey asking opinions about the quality of city services.

Fort Worth has conducted a community survey every two years to assess satisfaction with city services. The last survey was in 2019.

For the 2021 Fort Worth Community Survey, the city is partnering with ETC Institute to administer the survey. The Olathe, Kansas, company has conducted previous surveys for the city and will provide historical information and comparative data from other cities across the state and nation.

A six-page survey will be mailed soon to a random sample of 8,000 households in Fort Worth. Residents can complete the survey by mail or online using a special code. The questions are a combination of previous survey questions and current topics and projects.

About 10 days after surveys are mailed, residents who received the survey will be contacted by email or phone. Those who have indicated that they have not completed the survey will have the option of completing it online or by phone. Interviews will be conducted in English and Spanish.

ETC Institute will monitor the distribution of the sample to ensure that it reasonably reflects the demographic composition of the city with regard to age, geographic dispersion, gender, ethnicity and other factors. All council districts are equally represented on the survey.

Survey data will be presented to the City Council in January and will help guide city staff in formulating the 2023 budget.

Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.