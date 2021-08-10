Why doesn’t weight loss work for me? Smarter studies aim for faster answers

Sick of clean eating, perfect gym outfits, and chiseled abs? A Swole Woman is here to help you be healthy, enjoy carbs, and get jacked. I saw your tweet about “office bods,” and while I agree it’s a stupid term/concept, it’s a proven fact that losing weight helps people feel better, makes them healthier; count the ways that it’s good, I’ll wait. If people just have an arbitrary time peg in the future, what’s so wrong with that, if their goal is going to be the same anyway? When I’ve had to lose weight in the past, I’ve found it extremely helpful to have a motivating deadline, like a wedding. I had intended to lose weight anyway, but the deadline helped me commit. Office bods are stupid but maybe you are the stupid one for pretending deadlines don’t work. --Loser.