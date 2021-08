From developer Acid Nerve and publisher Devolver Digital comes DEATH’S DOOR, a noir inspired adventure game that has parallels to the Zelda’s of yesteryear with a touch of Dark Souls thrown into the mix. Death’s Door follows a crow who works for an organization called the Reaping Commission that is reminiscent (for me anyway) of the TVA (Time Variance Authority) from the excellent TV series Loki with its 1950’s office atmosphere. The Reaping Commission is run by birds who like you are required to retrieve lost souls in a truly beautiful gaming world as you explore these carefully crafted dungeons with all its mysteries and dangers. While you encounter enemies, you also have to solve puzzles in order to complete your mission as this humble crow with his deadly red sword.