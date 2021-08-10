Public input sought on regional transportation planning efforts

North Texans can review and comment on several transportation planning efforts taking place across the region during the next public input opportunity, which continues through Sept. 7.

North Central Texas Council of Governments staff will provide details on Map Your Experience, the Transportation Department's online input mapping tool. Comments from the tool will be used to guide the update to Mobility 2045, the region's long-range metropolitan transportation plan.

Additionally, staff will introduce this year’s state of the region report, Progress North Texas: Transportation For All, which highlights challenges, opportunities and developments in regional transportation in the past year. The report uses performance measures to tell the story of how the region’s transportation system is doing.

Finally, information on several regional air quality programs will be posted. Electric vehicles continue to grow in popularity as a sustainable alternative to traditional automobiles. Staff will present information examining various funding opportunities for EV charging station infrastructure.

Engine Off North Texas focuses on reducing unnecessary idling from heavy-duty trucks. Staff will present information on alternatives to idling and tactics that assist local governments in implementing and enforcing idle reduction policies within their jurisdictions.

Information on mobility plan administrative revisions, the Regional Smoking Vehicle Program and vehicle incentive opportunities will also be highlighted.

Learn more online. Request hard copies of the information by contacting Carli Baylor by email or at 817-608-2365.

