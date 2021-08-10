Cancel
Travel

Virtuoso shares optimistic outlook at Travel Week

By Christina Jelski
travelweekly.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt a press conference held Monday as part of Virtuoso's 33rd annual Virtuoso Travel Week event in Las Vegas, Misty Belles, Virtuoso's vice president of global public relations, touted the travel sector's resilience and "forward momentum." "When you consider where we were a year ago, there is absolutely progress," Belles...

#Virtuoso #Virtuoso Travel Week #Covid
Lifestyle
Economy
Travel
Business Travel
Travel
travelweekly.com

B2B travel companies lagging on sustainability

Sustainability has become one of the hottest topics in the travel industry in the past few years -- and particularly since the start of the pandemic, as the halt of travel put a spotlight on what "could be" and created an opportunity to spur transformational change from this moment forward.
Internet
travelweekly.com

Slow recovery in spending on digital travel ads

The continued reduction in travel -- particularly for business and across borders -- will keep digital advertising spending in the United States significantly down for the next few years. According to eMarketer, it will take until 2023 for U.S. digital ad spending in travel to reach $4.54 billion -- putting...
Lifestyle
travelweekly.com

Singapore Airlines to start Taipei-Los Angeles service

Singapore Airlines on Aug. 25 will launch new service between Taipei and Los Angeles. The roundtrip service will operate three times per week on Airbus A350-900 aircraft with 42 seats in business class, 24 in premium economy and 187 in economy. Singapore Airlines regional vice president for the Americas Joey...
Travel
TravelPulse

Despite Bumps In The Road, Virtuoso Says Travel Is On The Upswing

The Delta variant is causing problems, but Virtuoso says business is definitely a lot better this year than last. Speaking during a panel discussion at the Virtuoso annual show in Las Vegas, xxxx Misty Belles said hotel bookings are up 122% over last year’s levels, while tour bookings are up 34% and cruise bookings up 20%.
Industry
indianapolispost.com

Airlines more optimistic about future travel volumes

Geneva [Switzerland], Aug 6 (ANI): The results of International Air Transport Association's (IATA's) latest survey of airline CFOs and heads of cargo show that second quarter brought some relief to airlines' financials as air travel demand started to slowly recover in some markets. Respondents have also become more optimistic about...
Agriculture
Posted by
Reuters

Beyond Meat outlook cautious due to Delta variant, shares fall

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Beyond Meat Inc (BYND.O) said on Thursday that restaurants are placing "more conservative" orders for its plant-based burgers due to uncertainty over to the Delta variant of the coronavirus, leading the company to forecast third quarter revenue below estimates. Shares of the California-based company fell nearly...
Economy
ktwb.com

Nikola slashes annual outlook on supply chain issues, shares drop

(Reuters) – Nikola Corp on Tuesday halved its annual deliveries estimate and slashed its revenue forecast as supply chain issues drove delays in receiving certain parts, dragging the electric-truck maker’s shares down 7.6%. The supply constraints could affect the validation, testing and delivery timeline of its vehicles, Nikola said. It...
Travel
TravelDailyNews.com

The Times Square EDITION accepted into global luxury travel group Virtuoso

NEW YORK, NY – The Times Square EDITION has been accepted into Virtuoso’s exclusive portfolio of luxury travel partners, comprising more than 2,000 preferred suppliers in 100 countries. According to Alex Novo, General Manager of The Times Square EDITION, inclusion in Virtuoso will present new sales and marketing opportunities to the network’s luxury travel advisors and their highly desirable clientele. Virtuoso agencies worldwide sell an average of (U.S.) $25–$30 billion annually, making the network the most significant player in luxury travel.
Financial Reports
Posted by
Benzinga

Ralph Lauren Shares Rally On Q1 Earnings Beat, Upbeat Outlook

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 182% year-on-year, to $1.38 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.21 billion. Revenues from North America increased 301% Y/Y to $662 million, Europe rose 194% to $355 million, and Asia grew 68% to $288 million. Comparable store sales increased...
Travel
Posted by
TheStreet

Hyatt To Acquire Apple Leisure Group, Expanding Global Brand Presence In Luxury Leisure Travel

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) - Get Report today announced that Hyatt has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Apple Leisure Group (ALG), a leading luxury resort-management services, travel and hospitality group, from affiliates of each of KKR and KSL Capital Partners, LLC for $2.7 billion in cash. The transaction is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Travel
WWLP 22News

CDC adds 7 countries to ‘do not travel’ list

(WWLP) – The CDC added seven new foreign countries to their very high COVID-19 travel risk listing. That list now totals over 70 countries. Popular destinations such as Aruba, France, Israel, Iceland, and Thailand were added Tuesday. This means that the CDC recommends not traveling to these destinations at this time.
Agriculture
tsln.com

A Few Thoughts by John Nalivka – optimistic 2022 outlook for the beef industry

The outlook for cattle prices and substantially higher returns to cattlemen is looking positive for 2022. Low prices and significant cost inflation have had a significant impact on cow-calf producer decisions toward herd numbers over the past 2 years. In addition, this year’s severe drought across the West and North Dakota have only added to an already bad situation. Consequently, beef cow slaughter was up 10% through the end of July and the highest since 2011. Dairy cow slaughter year-to-date through the end of July was up 1/2% leaving total cow slaughter through the end of July 5% higher than a year earlier. Total cow slaughter during 2021 will likely be 4% higher than prior year.
Denver, CO
travelweekly.com

Airport concessions struggle to keep up with bigger crowds

DENVER -- On a recent Monday morning, Necole Lowe, the recruitment head for Prospect Airport Services here, sat behind a table at Denver Airport's outdoor plaza, where a job fair was underway. Prospect, which contracts with Southwest, Delta and Frontier to provide wheelchair attendants and baggage handlers in Denver, has...
Stocks
Posted by
Reuters

S.Korean stocks flat as chip shares dive on dimming outlook

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares treaded water on Thursday, as optimism over Wall Street's overnight gains was offset by worries over China's regulatory crackdown and weakness in local chip stocks. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 1.04 points, or 0.05%, to 3,221.66 as of 0306 GMT. The Korean won weakened and the benchmark bond yield also fell. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.27% and peer SK Hynix fell 3.79% and Naver fell 0.56%. LG Chem rose 2.7%. ** Foreign investors are selling Samsung Elec and SK Hynix as they are increasingly worried about the sector's outlook, said Park Kwang-nam, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. ** The regulatory storm that washed billions from Chinese corporate valuations in the name of curbing excesses, exposes not only the policy risk under President Xi Jinping's increasingly activist tenure, but also the uncertainty over implementation. ** Keeping markets afloat, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 closed at record levels on Wednesday, as data indicated U.S. inflation growth may have peaked. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 878.1 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,159.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.23% lower than its previous close at 1,156.4. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,158.8 per dollar, down 0.4% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,159.1. ** The KOSPI has risen 12.12% this year, but has lost 2.3% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The won has lost 6.3% against the dollar this year. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.7 basis points to 1.426%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.9 basis points to 1.925%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
Public Health
travelweekly.com

Travel Corporation brands requiring Covid vaccination

The Travel Corporation's Trafalgar, Costsaver, Brendan Vacations and Contiki tour companies have instituted a Covid vaccination requirement for all adult guests, effective Sept. 1. Related pandemic coverage:. Under the new policy, adult travelers on trips departing Sept. 1 or later will need to show documented proof of having received an...
Markets
Posted by
MarketWatch

RealReal shares plunge 17% but analysts remain optimistic on apparel recovery

RealReal Inc. stock plunged 17.5% in Tuesday trading after the luxury resale e-commerce site reported second-quarter earnings that missed expectations. Net losses totaled $70.7 million, or 78 cents per share, after a loss of $43.0 million, or 49 cents per share, last year. Adjusted losses of 50 cents per share were deeper than the 48-cent-per-share loss FactSet forecast. Revenue of $104.9 million was up from $57.3 million last year but also missed the FactSet consensus for $108.3 million. Gross merchandise volume increased 91% year-over-year to $350 million. Despite the misses and stock retreat, at least two analyst groups maintained...
Lifestyle
cruiseindustrynews.com

Aurora Expeditions Joins Virtuoso Network

Australian cruise line Aurora Expeditions has announced that it has joined forces with luxury travel network Virtuoso as one of the newest suppliers of its preferred partner portfolio. According to a press release, this 'invitation-only' partnership brings Aurora Expeditions together with Virtuoso’s list of travel advisors in Asia-Pacific and expands...

