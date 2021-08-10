Virtuoso shares optimistic outlook at Travel Week

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares treaded water on Thursday, as optimism over Wall Street's overnight gains was offset by worries over China's regulatory crackdown and weakness in local chip stocks. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 1.04 points, or 0.05%, to 3,221.66 as of 0306 GMT. The Korean won weakened and the benchmark bond yield also fell. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.27% and peer SK Hynix fell 3.79% and Naver fell 0.56%. LG Chem rose 2.7%. ** Foreign investors are selling Samsung Elec and SK Hynix as they are increasingly worried about the sector's outlook, said Park Kwang-nam, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. ** The regulatory storm that washed billions from Chinese corporate valuations in the name of curbing excesses, exposes not only the policy risk under President Xi Jinping's increasingly activist tenure, but also the uncertainty over implementation. ** Keeping markets afloat, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 closed at record levels on Wednesday, as data indicated U.S. inflation growth may have peaked. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 878.1 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,159.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.23% lower than its previous close at 1,156.4. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,158.8 per dollar, down 0.4% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,159.1. ** The KOSPI has risen 12.12% this year, but has lost 2.3% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The won has lost 6.3% against the dollar this year. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.7 basis points to 1.426%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.9 basis points to 1.925%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)