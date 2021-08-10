WATCH: 9-year-old boy sets record in the 1,500m

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Simone Biles ripped up the Olympic trials however when she got to Tokyo the US gymnast script flipped and she removed herself from the team competition but her team brought the silver medal home to her. Some thought that Simone Biles would compete in the individual Olympic competition but upon further review of her own personal mental health, Simone Biles, withdrew from the Olympics all together.