WATCH: 9-year-old boy sets record in the 1,500m

By Brittany Hambleton
runningmagazine.ca
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTokyo Olympians weren’t the only ones running fast last week. Nine-year-old Victor Jaimez-Solorio of Apple Valley, CA, set a new U.S. under-10 1,500m record on August 5 at the AAU Junior Olympics in 4:42.97, beating the previous record of 4:57.47 by nearly 15 seconds. This was the second win of the meet for the young track star, who also won the 800m the day before. Check out the video below to watch Solorio crush his final lap.

