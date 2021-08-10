National test of Emergency Alert System scheduled for Wednesday

At 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, the Federal Communications Commission will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System and the Wireless Emergency Alerts. This test will be broadcast over televisions and radios and will send an alert to cell phones.

This is a national test and is not performed by the Fort Worth Fire Department Office of Emergency Management.

Learn more about the test.

Photo: Recipients will not be charged for the cell phone test alert.

