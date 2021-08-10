Cancel
Fort Worth, TX

National test of Emergency Alert System scheduled for Wednesday

Posted by 
 6 days ago
At 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, the Federal Communications Commission will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System and the Wireless Emergency Alerts. This test will be broadcast over televisions and radios and will send an alert to cell phones.

This is a national test and is not performed by the Fort Worth Fire Department Office of Emergency Management.

Photo: Recipients will not be charged for the cell phone test alert.

