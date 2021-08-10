Cancel
Idris Elba Voicing Knuckles the Echidna in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie

Cover picture for the articleActor Idris Elba (The Suicide Squad, The Wire) has announced he is voicing Knuckles the Echidna in the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie. As previously reported, the new live-action movie is a sequel to the 2020 Sonic the Hedgehog. Based on the announcement teaser trailer and a post-credit scene at the end of the first film, Miles “Tails” Prower the fox will appear; along with certain scenes from the first movie and leaked on-set photos all-but confirming Knuckles would appear as well.

