This is What Happens When You Mix Comic Con, Cosplay and A.I.

There’s a big difference between going to a Comic-Con in person and watching a video of it, and this clip definitely shows the difference. The lingo isn’t too technical but it’s enough to ward some folks off since the whole idea is that the up close and personal view that the guys behind the camera had didn’t exactly turn out as well from the camera’s point of view. Using an AI program though it was possible for them to clean it up and give the type of view that they had while attending the show. To be truthful there is nothing like actually being there, and while I’d love to attend the Comic-Con in San Diego, which looks like a kick and a hoot, the Wizard-Con, which is much smaller but still a good time, is a lot of fun as well. But the number of fans and cosplayers that attend this event are impressive in such a way that one can’t help but be mesmerized by their outfits. While some buy portions of their outfits and others make just about everything, all of it turns out to be extremely impressive since people go to great lengths to perfect their look in order to get noticed at one of the biggest conventions in the country.