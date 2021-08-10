Cancel
FIRST ALERT: Tropical system slowly getting better organized

By Jamie Arnold
WMBF
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The system in the Caribbean is close to becoming a tropical storm. The latest data from the National Hurricane Center indicates that the system in the Caribbean is close to tropical storm strength. Tropical storm force winds are occurring, but the system does not yet have a very well defined circulation.

