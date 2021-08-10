Abandoned PS5 app delayed by technical issue, devs working "to get this live ASAP"

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, US politicians have written letters to a dozen game companies asking them to better protect young people from online risks and predatory game design. The letters, written by three members of Congress, implored executives to explain what changes they were making based upon new UK legislation that protects children online and if any, what effect this would have on their products within the US. Executives from Microsoft, Blizzard, Sony of America, and Take-Two Interactive were amongst several US-based companies who received letters. Nintendo has announced a new Indie World digital showcase for tomorrow, August 11. The showcase will be around 20 minutes long, and begins at 9am Pacific / 12pm Eastern / 5pm UK (that's 2am AEST on August 12). No details have been given about whether new games will be revealed, but Indie World presentations usually come with at least one brand new announcement. The Amiga 500 is set to return as a mini-console, and it will feature a number of classics including Worms, Another World, The Chaos Engine, and more. In a press release, Retro Games has announced the creation of the A500 Mini, a licensed reimagining of the 16-bit Amiga 500 home computer. The original Commodore computer featured a 16/32-bit CPU and 512kb RAM was first on sale to consumers in 1987. The A500 mini is scheduled for release in early 2022. Daemon's got all that in your Daily Fix!