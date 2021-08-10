Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Abandoned PS5 app delayed by technical issue, devs working "to get this live ASAP"

By Ali Jones
gamesradar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate - August 10: The long-awaited reveal app for mysterious PS5 game Abandoned has hit a snag and is not yet available. Developer Blue Box Games explained the situation on Twitter. Some manner of "technical issue" threw a monkey wrench in the patch containing the app, meaning nobody can download or otherwise access it just yet. The studio says it's "working to get this live ASAP."

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hideo Kojima
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Devs#Asap#Blue Box Games#Comicbook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

The Abandoned Timeline: Sony’s Secret PS5 Game

Welcome to Circle Cross Square, our monthly PS5 blog. Each month new posts can be found here. It has become clear Sony is involved with an ARG marketing campaign tied to a secret PS5 game. What remains to be seen is, should it be something fans can get excited about? What we do know is that the Indie showcase title Abandoned is not even a real game at all. Which has left questions as to whether or not its development studio, Blue Box Games, and its director, Hasan Kahraman are real as well.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Astro's Playroom PS5 Dev Team Asobi Teases 'Most Ambitious Game Yet' on New Website

Japan Studio may have been dissolved, but that's not to say PlayStation's completely left its home country. Amid the restructure, Tokyo-based Team Asobi has become one of Sony's youngest developers, and it's already won the hearts of fans with the Astro Bot games. The studio behind Astro Bot Rescue Mission and Astro's Playroom — both of which are excellent — it's just launched a brand new website, with a few neat things to note.
Video Gamescreativebloq.com

Is the PS5 dev kit better looking than Sony's actual console?

Unless you've been living under a rock (which is fair enough after the last 18 months), you'll know that the PS5 looks... interesting. The design was mercilessly mocked for it's gargantuan shape on release, and that white-and-black (or as we call it, reverse-Oreo) colour scheme is a bold choice. But could the PS5 have looked very different?
Video Gamesseasonedgaming.com

Diablo Immortal Delayed to 2022 After Technical Alpha

Originally scheduled for 2021, Diablo Immortal has now been delayed to 2022 according to Blizzard. Announced via a development update last night, the team at Blizzard commented on the reason for the delay:. Following feedback provided by test participants of the Closed Alpha, our team has been tuning core and...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Hide app feature not working

Hi, I'm trying to enable the "hide app" of ColorOS 11 on my Oppo Find X3 Pro (global). I can correctly select apps to hide, set up the access code (for example #1234#), but after that the apps are still visible on drawer and homeage. And if I digit the access code on the launcher, nothing happens. I suspect the features is not working because I have google dialer and not the oppo one so maybe the feature to manage the access code is not implemented there.
RetailIGN

PS5 Dev Kits Reportedly Seen on eBay Before Being Delisted

Two PlayStation 5 development kits were seemingly spotted on eBay, before swiftly being removed from the online marketplace. The DFI-T1000AA and DFI-D1000AA models were originally spotted by Twitter user @iDCx1337 (below) who claims that the latter actually lasted a few hours on the site before being taken down. For those unfamiliar with the two models, the DFI-T1000AA test kit closely resembles Sony's retail release model whilst the DFI-D1000AA console is closer to that of a V-shaped space-age hand dryer - although we'll leave it up to you to decide which model is aesthetically superior.
Video GamesPocket-lint.com

PS5 could get VRR this December

(Pocket-lint) - PlayStation may have sold more PS5 units to date than Xbox has of the Series X/S, but the latter machines do still have the upper-hand when it comes to video output and, specifically, compatibility with modern TVs. That's because the Xbox consoles support VRR (variable refresh rates) over...
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Abandoned Reveal Postponed Due To Technical Difficulties

The whole mystery and intrigue created by Abandoned and Blue Box Game Studios have been a marvel to watch. Since its first reveal via a PlayStation Blog post, Abandoned has been at the center of a wide variety of reports, rumors, and straight-up conspiracy theories. With plenty of evidence being shown to disprove and prove that perhaps this small indie studio was tackling a Silent Hill remake possibly even with Hideo Kojima leading the project. Even some reckless fan theories indicating it could possibly be a teaser for a new Metal Gear game, which feels borderline impossible at this time. However, all of this would be dispelled as the Abandoned reveal was set to release via an app on PS5 today. That was until the app didn’t launch.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Abandoned: A technical problem prevents launching the PS5 app, official statement

The Abandoned application for PS5 has not been launched this Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. (CEST), as planned by the Blue Blox Game Studios itself. And it is still not available at this time. With the community of players turned upside down and expectant for fourteen minutes, at 21:14 (CEST) came the first official message from the team led by Hasan Kahraman, in which they assured that a “technical problem” was preventing the launch of the app.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

After The Fall Dev On Quest Development, Delay And What’s Changed

Last month brought news that Vertigo Games was delaying its anticipated co-op VR shooter, After The Fall, to later in 2021. It’s the latest in a series of delays for the title, which was first announced back in 2019. Since that time the VR landscape has changed a lot – headsets have come and gone and we’ve seen the bar for VR gaming raised. We sat down with Richard Stitselaar, Creative Director at Vertigo Games, to talk about the decision to delay the game once more, and what’s changed over the past few years of development.
Video Gamesinputmag.com

PS5 exclusive 'Abandoned' misses yet another trailer drop

Rumors of Hideo Kojima’s supposed involvement in the forthcoming PlayStation 5 exclusive Abandoned have been making the rounds since the title was first announced in April. The theories — which are filled with detailed evidence thanks to a group of dedicated Redditors — essentially claim that Abandoned is a new Silent Hill game by a different name.
Video GamesIGN

US Senators Ask Game Devs to Abandon Greedy Loot Box practices - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, US politicians have written letters to a dozen game companies asking them to better protect young people from online risks and predatory game design. The letters, written by three members of Congress, implored executives to explain what changes they were making based upon new UK legislation that protects children online and if any, what effect this would have on their products within the US. Executives from Microsoft, Blizzard, Sony of America, and Take-Two Interactive were amongst several US-based companies who received letters. Nintendo has announced a new Indie World digital showcase for tomorrow, August 11. The showcase will be around 20 minutes long, and begins at 9am Pacific / 12pm Eastern / 5pm UK (that's 2am AEST on August 12). No details have been given about whether new games will be revealed, but Indie World presentations usually come with at least one brand new announcement. The Amiga 500 is set to return as a mini-console, and it will feature a number of classics including Worms, Another World, The Chaos Engine, and more. In a press release, Retro Games has announced the creation of the A500 Mini, a licensed reimagining of the 16-bit Amiga 500 home computer. The original Commodore computer featured a 16/32-bit CPU and 512kb RAM was first on sale to consumers in 1987. The A500 mini is scheduled for release in early 2022. Daemon's got all that in your Daily Fix!

Comments / 0

Community Policy