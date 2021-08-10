LoveOly Summer Fest Entertainment Lineup August 14
The Olympia Downtown Alliance is powering a street festival in historic Downtown Olympia that includes live music and performances, activities for kids and families, interactive art installations from local artists, local community groups, and a Biergarten featuring craft beer from 3 Magnets Brewing Co. and Well 80 Brewhouse. LoveOly Summer Fest 2021, presented by the City of Olympia, will take place every Saturday now through August 28, from 12 p.m. to 6 pm.www.thurstontalk.com
Comments / 0