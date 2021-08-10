Grant Will Support Climate Literacy in Elementary, Middle Schools
SPOKANE, Wash. — The new Gonzaga University Center for Climate, Society, and the Environment has received a $100,000 ClimeTime grant from the Washington Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction to support the Center’s Climate Literacy Project. The initiative is designed to help elementary and middle school teachers statewide, especially in Northeastern Washington, understand and teach climate science.www.gonzaga.edu
