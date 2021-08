Want more skin care? Join the Beauty Group on Facebook. Camilla Blackett believes Fenty Beauty’s 40-shade foundation range will one day be in the Smithsonian. The screenwriter, who has worked on television shows like New Girl, Skins, The Newsroom, and Fresh Off the Boat, points to “the Fenty effect,” which inspired other brands to expand their own foundation collections with varying dark hues, to make her point. “What those 40 shades of foundation did is just remarkable,” says Blackett. “And it was so revealing in how common that feeling of exclusion is for non-white women [in the beauty industry]. That feeling — that you don’t deserve to have these experiences, that leisure and pleasure and wellness are only for white women — is imbued within you at such a young age and then filters into every other area of your life and makes you feel so separate and so alienated.”