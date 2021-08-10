Cancel
Old God Malphite Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get

By Nathan Fusco
DBLTAP
 4 days ago
Old God Malphite takes League of Legends' classic tank and makes him a monstrous old god, teeming with eyes. The skin line works well with the Coven skin line which is receiving four more Coven skins. These are the perfect skins heading into fall and the Halloween season. Old God...

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

#Art#Skins#God#Halloween#Coven Cassiopeia#Pbe#Rp
