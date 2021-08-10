Hawaiian Airlines Issues Employee Vaccine Mandate

Hawaiian Airlines will require all U.S.-based employees to receive Covid-19 vaccinations by Nov. 1, CEO Peter Ingram said in a memo to employees. The mandate, which requires employees to have either received a single-dose vaccine or both doses of a two-dose vaccine by the deadline, comes as Hawaii, like much of the rest of the United States, is seeing a significant upturn in Covid-19 cases. Hawaii Gov. David Ige has issued an order that state employees get vaccinated or take weekly tests, and several other private employers in the state have adopted similar policies. Hawaii currently has fewer quarantine facilities to deal with Covid-19 cases than it did during previous peaks of the pandemic, as tourism returning to the island has filled up many of the hotels that were being used for those purposes, according to Honolulu-based KHON.