Marvel's What If...? Premiere Review: It's Captain Carter to the Rescue

By Julian Roman
MovieWeb
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's Captain Carter to the rescue as Marvel Studios ventures further into alternate realities. What If...? is an animated series that brings the extraterrestrial Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) into the MCU. Known as Uatu in the comics, the Watcher observes historic events play out along different paths in the multiverse. The series premiere is a Captain America: The First Avenger redo. What If...? posits Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) taking the super soldier serum and not Steve Rogers.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayley Atwell
Person
Dominic Cooper
Person
Josh Keaton
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Ross Marquand
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Stanley Tucci
Person
Sebastian Stan
Person
Bradley Whitford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesseract#Stark#The Red Skull#The First Avenger#Nazis#Flying Bark Productions#Disney
