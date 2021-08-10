Marvel's What If...? Premiere Review: It's Captain Carter to the Rescue
It's Captain Carter to the rescue as Marvel Studios ventures further into alternate realities. What If...? is an animated series that brings the extraterrestrial Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) into the MCU. Known as Uatu in the comics, the Watcher observes historic events play out along different paths in the multiverse. The series premiere is a Captain America: The First Avenger redo. What If...? posits Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) taking the super soldier serum and not Steve Rogers.movieweb.com
