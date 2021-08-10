Marvel's What If...? Premiere Review: It's Captain Carter to the Rescue

Sometimes what you don't say, is just as meaningful as what you do. Fans of Marvel's Agent Carter are not thrilled to realize that when the character, who first appeared in Captain America: The First Avenger and is set to appear soon in Marvel's What If...?, got herself an episode of Marvel's Legends, no clips from her solo series were anywhere to be seen. After the success of her role in the Captain America movies, Hayley Atwell took Peggy Carter to the small screen in Agent Carter. Years after its cancellation, a vocal segment of fans still want more of it...but Marvel, it seems is going completely the other way.