COVID-19 Vaccines Effectively Prevent Hospitalization for Seniors
Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Janssen vaccines highly effective for preventing COVID-19-linked hospitalization. TUESDAY, Aug. 10, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Janssen COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective for preventing COVID-19-associated hospitalization among older adults in the United States, according to research published in the Aug. 6 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.www.doctorslounge.com
