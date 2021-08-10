Cancel
Spartanburg, SC

City Council hears data on Morgan Square expanded dining area

cityofspartanburg.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity Hospitality Tax data shows restaurant sales growth downtown three times larger than citywide. At their meeting on Monday, Spartanburg City Council heard an overview of downtown data collected ahead of their expected decision later this month on whether to continue to closure of W Main Street in front of Morgan Square for expanded outdoor dining. City Manager Chris Story presented Council with an assortment of data showing increased City Hospitality Tax revenue, increased pedestrian activity, and cell phone carrier data showing increased downtown visits this spring and summer over the same time period in 2019, signs which point to a Downtown Spartanburg economy resurgent after weathering worst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

