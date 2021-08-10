Cancel
A.J. Johnson, top passing target for Newman’s Arch Manning, leaves for Florida high school

By CHRISTOPHER DABE
NOLA.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA.J. Johnson, a top passing target for Newman quarterback Arch Manning last season, will not play his senior high school season with the Greenies. Newman coach Nelson Stewart said Tuesday that Johnson has not practiced with the team. Johnson told 247Sports.com last week his decision to attend a school in Florida. The website lists his new school as Cardinal Newman High in West Palm Beach, Florida.

