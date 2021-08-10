NA Now: Aberdeen Wings

There is an old saying in baseball that hitters are going to hit. It basically means that some hitters just know how to hit and can do so in any situation. Otto Lopez is going to hit. After hitting well everywhere before this season, he hit .330 in New Hampshire and now he is hitting .333 in Buffalo. It seems safe to assume that Lopez will hit in the major leagues. It might be good for the Jays to pick a position and let Lopez become proficient in it.