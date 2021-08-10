Latino Heritage Festival

Join us for the artist reception for Anna Magnuson on September 11th from 6-9 p.m. to enjoy wonderful art, pleasant company, and cool refreshments. Growing up in an artistic family, it was no surprise when three-year-old Anna Magnuson picked up a camera for the first time. Twelve years later, Anna’s interest in photography has blossomed into a love of the art. Anna has won numerous state and local awards. This show is a collection of some of the most beautiful sights America has to offer: American Culture. Wild and Domestic Animas, Vast Landscapes, and Unique Flora. A portion of all proceeds will be donated to Operation Mutt 22, a non-profit organization that trains and places service dogs with disabled veterans.