Latino Heritage Festival
The 2021 Latino Heritage Festival will kick off National Hispanic Heritage Month, which celebrates and recognizes the immeasurable contributions made by Hispanic and Latino Americans. The festival seeks to draw attention to the cultural diversity of DeSoto and surrounding communities, and will feature traditional folkloric dance and musical performances by the legendary music group, The Latin Breed and La Dezz, arts and cultural exhibits, authentic food court, face painting, bounce houses, and plenty of family fun!desoto.bubblelife.com
