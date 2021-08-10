Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Biola, CA

Biola Community Grieves Passing of Alumnus and Former Biola Chaplain Ron Hafer

By Brenda Velasco
biola.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRon Hafer (‘61, ‘77), alumnus and former Biola University Chaplain, passed away due to complications from lung cancer, university leaders announced on July 2. The beloved staff member, who devoted 42 years of service to Biola from 1966-2008, was 83. He was a passionate and unrelenting advocate of all things Biola. More than anything, he was a committed follower of Jesus, sharing the good news with countless others.

www.biola.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Biola, CA
City
La Mirada, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biola University Chaplain#Biola College#Chimes#Christians
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grieves
Person
Jesus
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Major earthquake strikes near Haiti, high casualties feared

A major 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, with an initial confirmed death toll of 29, though officials are predicting the true number of casualties to be much higher. The epicenter of the quake struck about 7.5 miles northeast of the Haitian commune of Saint-Louis-du-Sud,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy