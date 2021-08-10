Biola Community Grieves Passing of Alumnus and Former Biola Chaplain Ron Hafer

Ron Hafer (‘61, ‘77), alumnus and former Biola University Chaplain, passed away due to complications from lung cancer, university leaders announced on July 2. The beloved staff member, who devoted 42 years of service to Biola from 1966-2008, was 83. He was a passionate and unrelenting advocate of all things Biola. More than anything, he was a committed follower of Jesus, sharing the good news with countless others.