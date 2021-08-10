WOW: You Can Be Part of the Fun as NASA Launches Today!

A supply ship built by aerospace company Northrop Grumman arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, delivering 3,700 kilograms of cargo to the orbiting laboratory, the largest cargo ever taken to space. The Cygnus was captured by NASA astronaut Meghan McArthur using the station’s robotic arm. I guided it to the docking port on the station’s Unity module, where it was bolted in place. Among the supplies delivered to the ISS is a material that simulates the dust and dirt of the moon that will be used to create items from the space station’s 3D printer. The experiment is designed to explore how building materials can one day be created from resources found on the Moon or Mars. NASA to install a 23 million dollar toilet on the International Space Station A space rocket is ready to be sent to the International Space Station. Among the cargo is a titanium toilet, worth $ 23 million, and a more appropriate design for female astronauts. There is also a new carbon dioxide (CO2) scrubber, designed to demonstrate how to more efficiently remove CO2 from a spacecraft. Using four absorption beds, it removes water vapor and carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, returning the water vapor to the cabin and expelling the carbon dioxide overboard or diverting it to a system that uses it to produce water. The Cygnus delivery is Northrop Grumman’s 16th delivery of supplies for NASA. The spacecraft arrived after being launched on an Antares rocket Tuesday from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. The supply ship will remain on the space station for about three months until the spacecraft departs in November. * With information from the Associated Press. Connect with the Voice of America! Subscribe to our YouTube channel and activate notifications; or, follow us on social networks: Facebook, Twitter.