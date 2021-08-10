Join Our Webinar on How We Will Move Beyond PFOS/PFOA
If you're in the fire service, the past few years we've heard a lot about PFOS/PFAS. But few, if any of us, will leave this job we love, because of it. We've learned a good deal since then and want to share with you what "tomorrow" may look like, Join us for our webinar with six notable speakers who have been "all over " this important issue and are actively assisting to change what our future as firefighters might look like.my.firefighternation.com
Comments / 0