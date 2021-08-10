Join Our Webinar on How We Will Move Beyond PFOS/PFOA

Are you aligned with your life’s purpose, your “why”? If so, does your purpose, your core values and how you live your life, align with how you show up to work? How you show up with your family? How you treat yourself? Are you being who you said you would be when you took your fire department oath? Do you clearly understand and live your values? How do you frame your decisions outside of the emergency scene? The intent of this article is to share the lessons I learned as a member of the working group that developed the Illinois Fire Service Institute’s Leadership Development and Decision-Making course.