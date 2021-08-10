Cy-Fair Women's Club brings back pillow stuffing event after a year off

The Georgetown Fair is back after being canceled last year because of the pandemic. And there are lots of ways to have some fun this week while attending the fair. On Monday evening the grandstand attraction is the Queen Pageant that begins at 6:00 p.m. Monday kicks off with the Section 18 FFA Show at 8:00 a.m. along with a Jr. Swine Show. The Open and Junior Beef Show is at 10:00 a.m. Monday. And Commercial Buildings will be open from 4:00 until 9:00 p.m.