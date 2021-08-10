Cy-Fair Women's Club brings back pillow stuffing event after a year off
After having to take a year off due to COVID-19, the Cy-Fair Women’s Club brought back their longest-running community service project for local hospitals. Cy-Fair Women’s Club members came together on Aug. 5 at Reach Unlimited for a potluck and pillow stuffing party, the products of which would be donated directly to local hospitals. Patricia Swagerty with the CFWC said the tradition started as a service for one hospital but grew into an area-wide event.www.houstonchronicle.com
