RENTON, WA - Returning to the Pacific Northwest as a seasoned eight-year veteran, Pierre Desir has come a long way since the first time he donned a Seahawks uniform. The former third-round pick out of tiny Lindenwood College first arrived in Seattle back in November 2016 with his career at a crossroads. Though he was only 26 years old, he had been released by both the Cleveland Browns and then-San Diego Chargers in a three-month span and now found himself on Seattle's practice squad with his NFL future up in the air.