Drummer Rikki Rockett explained how the band wrote this for everyday people: “We wrote that song around the time we were living in a warehouse in downtown LA. We didn’t have any money of our own at the time, but we would convince girls into getting fast food and taking us to the beach on the weekends. We realized that song spoke to people who were just like us. People doing their best to grind it out. It was just like us when we were a band back in Pennsylvania. We all had second jobs so that we could buy PA equipment or drum heads. That’s what the song is for. It’s for the working class and the wish that you can have a good time among all that. Music is the way to escape. At the end of the day, that’s the payoff.”