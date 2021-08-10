Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

A Nostalgic Trip To Coney Island, Brooklyn, NY….There’s NO Place Like Home!!

By Ron Carson
The old saying says "You can't take the New Yorker away from anyone who as born and raised in the Big Apple". This past weekend, was living proof as I spent the day on Sunday at a familiar and iconic amusement park best known as Coney island to all. I was invited to mingle with some members of a cherished group I belong to on Facebook which focuses on reminiscing about "The Classic 39 Honeymooners episodes". An elite 8 from "328 Chauncey Street" (The Kramdens and Norton's home address in the beloved series) mixed it up reciting dialogue from each episode and "The Grand High Exaulted Mystic Ruler" presented me with my official Racoon Cap, which I proudly wore during the golden moments we spent together.

