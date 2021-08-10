Cancel
Charleston, WV

Gov. Justice surprises pharmacy worker from Charles Town with $588,000 check through “Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia pharmacy worker experienced a life-changing surprise today when she received an unexpected visit from Gov. Jim Justice, who presented her with a check for $588,000 as part of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.

Kara Waldeck, who is from Charles Town in Jefferson County but was visiting Southridge Golf Range and Larobi’s Pizza in Charleston for her grandfather’s birthday, was personally greeted by the Governor and Babydog, who shared the exciting news that she was among the lucky West Virginians whose names had been drawn as one of the big winners in the 7th and final prize drawing of the sweepstakes.

Waldeck works at Walgreens Pharmacy in Shepherdstown. Among her job duties over the past several months, she has worked administering doses of COVID-19 vaccines to West Virginians.

The prize amount of $588,000 was inspired by Gov. Justice’s “Beat 588…Bad” initiative; a push to vaccinate more West Virginians.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Justice also surprised a healthcare worker from Beckley with the keys to a brand-new, custom-outfitted truck through the sweepstakes.

In addition to the cash and truck winners, 47 more West Virginians were announced as Week 7 “Do it for Babydog” winners earlier today for prizes including two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.

