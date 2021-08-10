Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. Explain Why They’re Sleeping Separately

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 17 of The Bachelorette. Many couples that have tied the knot would agree that when you marry your partner, you are also marrying their family — which is exactly why the hometown dates on The Bachelorette are so critical. On Aug. 2, Season 17 Bachelorette Katie Thurston learned more about the remaining contestants, Blake Moynes, Greg Grippo, and Justin Glaze, but not everything went according to plan.