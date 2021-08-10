Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. Explain Why They’re Sleeping Separately

’90 Day Fiancé’ star Angela Deem looked so happy while showing off her 90-lb. weight loss in new Instagram selfies. See the photos. 90 Day Fiance star Angela Deem, 55, is debuting her new and improved look! On Wednesday (July 29), Angela posted a cheerful selfie taken in a car that featured the reality star showing off her incredible 90-lb. weight loss. Angela had a giant smile on her face while wearing a white jumpsuit, gold chain necklaces and pink hoop earrings for the selfie. She also had her hair pushed into a high ponytail. “Going to Osaka in Las Vegas for My Nick Hogan birthday dinner,” she captioned the post.
