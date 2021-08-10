Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vienna, WV

Gov. Justice presents custom-outfitted truck to Vienna woman through “Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes

By Tyler Barker
Posted by 
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wccGa_0bNgZvnD00

WILLIAMSTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS)– A woman from Vienna received a major surprise today, when Gov. Jim Justice presented her with the keys to a brand-new, custom-outfitted truck as part of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wzeps_0bNgZvnD00

Megan Landsberg was personally greeted by the Governor and Babydog, who shared the exciting news that she was among the lucky West Virginians whose names had been drawn as one of the big winners in the 7th and final prize drawing of the sweepstakes.

Landsberg works as an adjunct professor of music at Marietta College in Ohio, but lives across the border in Vienna, West Virginia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GA7h4_0bNgZvnD00

Earlier in the day, Gov. Justice also surprised a healthcare worker from Beckley, presenting him with a custom-outfitted truck as well.

In addition, Gov. Justice surprised a pharmacy worker from Charles Town with a check for $588,000 through the sweepstakes.

In addition to the cash and truck winners, 47 more West Virginians were announced as Week 7 “Do it for Babydog” winners earlier today for prizes including two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QhgJz_0bNgZvnD00

Comments / 0

Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
853
Followers
1K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Beckley, WV
City
Vienna, WV
City
Williamstown, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Justice, WV
City
Charles Town, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweepstakes#West Virginians#Marietta College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Charleston, WVWVNews

West Virginia Gov. Justice: 'Things are going to get really tough'

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia officials gave a grim assessment of the COVID-19 pandemic Monday during Gov. Jim Justice’s press conference. The state is currently experiencing a “fourth surge” of COVID-19 brought on by the rapidly spreading Delta variant, causing a situation that is likely to get worse before it gets better, Justice said.
Public Healthwfxrtv.com

Gov. Justice updates West Virginia on pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia COVID-19 pandemic response leadership team are set to give an update on COVID-19 at approximately 10:30 a.m. this morning Friday, Aug. 6. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, this morning the state...
Public Healthlootpress.com

Gov. Justice urges vaccinations as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Justice underscored the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19, with case numbers continuing their sharp increase in West Virginia and even more so across the nation. “If you’re not vaccinated today, nothing that’s going on in your life is as important,” Gov. Justice said. “Right...
Greenbrier County, WVIntelligencer

Governor Jim Justice Pays County Taxes for Babydog After Oversight

CHARLESTON — Babydog, Gov. Jim Justice’s English bulldog that became the face of West Virginia vaccine incentive lottery, was a tax scofflaw until Tuesday. According to the Greenbrier County Assessor’s Office, the county where Justice lives, there were no records indicating Justice or first lady Cathy Justice have registered Babydog in either county until Tuesday after Justice paid the dog tag fees after questions arose about the issue.
Charleston, WVWSAZ

Gov. Justice | “The Delta variant is here. Get vaccinated”

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When it comes to masks and masks in schools, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday he is trying to give ‘leeway’ to local officials to make the right decision, but “if this thing (the Delta variant) continues the way it’s going, we will have to adjust.”
Wood County, WVWTAP

West Virginia health groups recommend mask mandates for schools

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - While Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia’s board of educatin are not currently doing so, some state health organizations are recommending students returning to school wear masks. State health organizations, in an open letter to schools, want county boards of education and school administrators to implement...
PoliticsWVNT-TV

Gov. Justice extends last “Do it for Babydog” registration deadline

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice has extended the registration deadline for the last prize drawing of his “Do it for Babydog” vaccine sweepstakes. Registration for all prizes was previously scheduled to expire Monday night at 11:59 p.m. The deadline will now come on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. The extension is being made due a glitch in the system. According to the Governor’s office, the glitch has since been resolved.
Public HealthWBOY

WV Gov. Justice: ‘I don’t know how in the world you can be staring this risk in the eyes and not move to get vaccinated’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – “Those of you who are sitting here right now, that are not vaccinated, are taking a hell of a risk. I don’t see how you do that? I don’t know how in the world you can be staring this risk in the eyes and not move to get vaccinated.” Those were the words of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice during Friday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing.
Public HealthWBOY

WV Gov. Justice: ‘We can solve the riddle by getting vaccinated,’ holds off on mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Returning to a three-day-a-week schedule, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice continued to raise concern during Monday’s COVID-19 briefing. The Delta variant has now been found in 29 West Virginia counties, active cases of COVID-19 in the state now sit at 2,480 and COVID-19-related hospitalizations are on the rise, now at 178, Justice and state officials reported.
Vienna, WVParkersburg News & Sentinel

Vienna woman wins truck in vaccine lottery

WILLIAMSTOWN – A Vienna woman did it for Babydog and was awarded a brand new truck for the “Do It For Babydog: Save a Life, Change your life” vaccine lottery Tuesday afternoon. Marietta College adjunct music teacher Megan Landsberg, of Vienna, was the winner of the 2021 Toyota Tacoma. Along...

Comments / 0

Community Policy