Gov. Justice presents custom-outfitted truck to Vienna woman through “Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes

WILLIAMSTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS)– A woman from Vienna received a major surprise today, when Gov. Jim Justice presented her with the keys to a brand-new, custom-outfitted truck as part of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.

Megan Landsberg was personally greeted by the Governor and Babydog, who shared the exciting news that she was among the lucky West Virginians whose names had been drawn as one of the big winners in the 7th and final prize drawing of the sweepstakes.

Landsberg works as an adjunct professor of music at Marietta College in Ohio, but lives across the border in Vienna, West Virginia.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Justice also surprised a healthcare worker from Beckley, presenting him with a custom-outfitted truck as well.

In addition, Gov. Justice surprised a pharmacy worker from Charles Town with a check for $588,000 through the sweepstakes.

In addition to the cash and truck winners, 47 more West Virginians were announced as Week 7 “Do it for Babydog” winners earlier today for prizes including two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.