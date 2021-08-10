Cancel
You Will R-E-S-P-E-C-T Jennifer Hudson’s Jaw-Dropping Purple Gown

 4 days ago

She’s playing the queen of soul, so it makes sense that Jennifer Hudson would look like royalty on the Respect red carpet. The Oscar winner, who portrays the late Aretha Franklin in…

CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

The tip Aretha Franklin gave Jennifer Hudson about playing her

It’s not often that a legend gives a compliment to a younger performer. Aretha Franklin told Jennifer Hudson she would win an Oscar for playing her. The 39-year-old actress-and-singer is set to portray the late Queen of Soul — who died in 2018 — in the upcoming biopic Respect, and she has recalled being left speechless when the music legend surprised her with the compliment.
CelebritiesTalking With Tami

In Case You Missed It: Jennifer Hudson On ‘Good Morning America’

Early this morning on Good Morning America, Singer and Actress Jennifer Hudson performed live from atop The Edge Observation Deck at Hudson Yards looking amazing! She performed a medley of songs from the upcoming movie Respect with backup singers and an interview with News Anchor Robin Roberts. Jennifer talked about meeting Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin’s family and hanging out on the porch of Aretha’s childhood home. The movie hits theaters this Friday. Check out more pictures inside and a video clip, have a great week everyone!
Celebritiestalentrecap.com

Jennifer Hudson Shares Photo Of Her Son Next to ‘Respect’ Poster

American Idol finalist and academy award winning actress Jennifer Hudson shared an adorable photo of her son and his friends clearly proud of her role in Respect, an upcoming biopic about Aretha Franklin. Hudson shared a photo on social media of her son in front of the movie poster. Hudson...
Celebritiesmichiganchronicle.com

Who Could Play Patti LaBelle in a Biopic? The ‘Godmother of Soul’ Reveals

Patti LaBelle, also called the “Godmother of Soul,” has some ideas about who should play her in a biopic, ESSENCE Magazine reported. The effortless powerhouse singer, artist, actress and pie-making businesswoman boasts a careeer of over 60 years in Hollywood, which allows for the actress portraying LaBelle more than enough diva material to use.
CelebritiesNew Haven Register

Jennifer Hudson Brings Soul to Aretha Franklin's 'Ain't No Way'

Just ahead of the release of the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect in theaters, the film’s star Jennifer Hudson has released her version of the soul legend’s “Ain’t No Way.”. The sultry classic is one of 17 Franklin tracks sung by Hudson in the film and on the Respect soundtrack, along...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Jennifer Hudson Emulates Aretha Franklin in a Glittering Purple Gown & Cinderella Slippers at ‘Respect’ Premiere

Jennifer Hudson gave a nod to the one and only Aretha Franklin at last night’s red carpet premiere of “Respect.” Hudson, who portrays Franklin in the upcoming biopic, arrived in glam fashion thanks to her custom Dolce & Gabbana look; the gown included a strapless sweetheart silhouette with a sequin coating and a high-leg slit. Along with a color-coordinating floor-sweeping veil, Hudson also modeled pieces of glittering jewelry from Bulgari. The shining elements of her attire continued down into the musician’s choice of footwear. Tapping Christian Louboutin, the pointed-toe pumps came set with see-through PVC uppers and small gem embellishments. With a...
Movieshotspotatl.com

Jennifer Hudson Looks Like Royalty In All-Purple At The ‘Respect’ Movie Premiere

Jennifer Hudson is gearing up for her big debut as Aretha Franklin in the upcoming biopic about the late singer’s life, Respect, a role she was handpicked specifically by Franklin to play. The film, which comes out this Friday, held its big red carpet premiere tonight at the Regency Village and Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles, where of course J.Hud looked like royalty and stole the show.
CelebritiesNew York Post

Aretha’s granddaughter stuns in ‘amazing’ duet with Jennifer Hudson

Talent obviously runs in Aretha Franklin’s family — and Grace Franklin proved it by delivering a stunning rendition of her grandma’s favorite song. The late music icon’s 15-year-old granddaughter joined Jennifer Hudson at the “Respect” premiere on Wednesday — where the duo stunned onlookers by singing their hearts out. The...
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Grace Franklin Pays Tribute To Grandmother Aretha By Singing 'Ain't No Way' [Watch]

A video of Grace Franklin, the granddaughter of music legend Aretha Franklin, singing one of the late music icon's songs has been doing the rounds on the internet. The 15-year-old proved that talent truly runs in the family by delivering a heartwarming rendition of her grandmother's favorite song, "Ain't No Way," at the movie premiere of "Respect" in Los Angeles on Sunday.
MusicShowbiz411

Watch Jennifer Hudson’s Spectacular Performance of Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” on Colbert

I have a lot of misgivings about the overall movie, “Respect.” But watch Jennifer Hudson perform the famous song on Colbert last night. This is Triple AAA plus. Jennifer has outdone herself promoting this movie, tirelessly. Of course, she has a producer’s credit so the movie’s success is good for her, too. But her whole heart and soul is in this project. Forget the screenplay. Revel in JHud. Aretha would be very proud of her for this — and it’s in the Ed Sullivan Theater, the last place where Aretha appeared on TV, on Letterman. (She sang “Rolling in the Deep.”)

Comments / 0

