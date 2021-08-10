Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Whipped Lemonade Is The New Drink To Try Before Summer Ends

By Anna Weaver
KGUN 9
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newest TikTok food trend is also following the trending weather conditions. Whipped lemonade is a perfect drink to help cool down in the summer heat. Fans of Dalgona coffee may flip to this frothy citrus concoction after seeing some of the TikTok videos making whipped lemonade (aka creamy or blended lemonade).

www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lemonade#Whipped Cream#Dairy#Summer Ends#Alcohol#Food Drink#Tiktoker#Kool Aid#Mistermezsskitchen#Simplemost
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Nearly 33% Agree This Is The Worst Cracker Barrel Breakfast Item

Chain restaurant Cracker Barrel serves up all kinds of comfort food dishes, and while they have an extensive dinner menu packed with classics like meatloaf and fried chicken, they also have plenty of breakfast fare available for hungry diners for their all-day breakfast option (via Cracker Barrel). However, according to 592 individuals surveyed by Mashed, there are a few breakfast dishes that just aren't worth ordering, many of which have a hint of Southern flair found throughout the chain establishment's menu.
Recipesmyrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
Recipesmyrecipes.com

How to Make the World's Easiest Icebox Cake with Just 2 Ingredients

The icebox cake is a miracle of simplicity and patience—the perfect summer dessert. Cookies and whipped cream or custard get layered into a vessel and are left to rest for a day until the cookies pull just enough moisture out of the creamy filling to soften to cake-like texture, and to meld into a sliceable treasure of a dessert. No baking required.
RecipesFood52

Double-Chocolate Pudding Cake

This year, I was lucky enough to be home visiting my family for my birthday. My mom asked me the night before my birthday what kind of cake I would want. Truthfully, I hadn’t thought of anything; I had planned to bake myself a pie. But I searched the corners of my brain, knowing I’d find a craving. I described for my mom a chilled chocolate sheet cake frosted with whipped cream. She baked me one of the most delicious cakes I’ve ever had in my life—and I immediately set about writing my own version of it. The base is a delicious devil’s food sheet cake, poked with large holes that are filled with a homemade chocolate pudding. As the cake chills, it absorbs moisture from the pudding, becoming one incredibly delicious texture. Top it with the aforementioned whipped cream, and you have an easy cake worthy of a serious celebration. For an even simpler version of this cake, use your favorite boxed cake mix and a box of instant chocolate pudding mix prepared as directed, then pick up at step 6.
RecipesSimply Recipes

How to Freeze Bananas

We all know bananas go from perfect to fruit fly magnets in the blink of an eye. Sick of wasting them? Freeze them!. Freezing bananas is a no-brainer. This is going to be the best thing you’ll read all day. The Easiest Way to Freeze Bananas. Put them in the...
Agricultureamericastestkitchen.com

For Maximum Flavor, Milk Your Corn Cobs

Those stripped cobs are treasure, not trash. What do you do with corn cobs after you’ve cut off the kernels for a salad or risotto? If you compost them or throw them in the trash, you’re getting rid of one of the best parts: the corn “milk.”. Corn “milk” is...
Recipesfood24.com

Perfect roast chicken

Cut the peppers and chillies in half and flatten them with your hand. Place pepper and chillies halves, skin side up, on a foil-lined baking pan. Throw in garlic. Broil for 10-12 minutes or until the red bell peppers are charred and blackened. Remove from oven and instantly place only...
Recipestastywoo.com

When Life Gives You Lemons, Make LEMON SHEET CAKE

Extra moist and delicious, this lemon sheet cake with a lemon buttercream frosting is so easy, simple, and quick to prepare! Plus, amazingly tasty! If you are a fan of fruit desserts, then this recipe is ideal for you! Try it:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 box lemon cake mix...
Food & DrinksKGUN 9

M&M’s Is Rolling Out A New Cookie-Inspired Candy

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. M&M’s is no stranger to giving us unique seasonal flavors every year, but sometimes...
Food & Drinksminimalistbaker.com

26 Refreshing Drinks for Summer

It’s no secret that summertime makes us crave allll the REFRESHING popsicles, hydrating fruits, and especially beverages! 🍹 To quench your thirst (in an ultra-tasty way), we’ve gathered 26 of our BEST refreshing drinks for summer that are FRESH, colorful, and oh-so-delicious! We’ve got nutritious juices, creamy fruit smoothies, and a few boozy options, too. 😉 Scroll down to see the round-up!
Food & DrinksBrit + Co

This Homemade Lemonade Recipe Brings Summer Vibes All Year Long

While lemonade is the quintessential drink of summer, that's not to say you can't sip on the refreshing fruit beverage anytime of year. Not only is it the ideal way to satisfy your thirst in a brutal heatwave, but it's an easy entertaining mainstay to break out for all of your seasonal hosting needs.
Drinkswinemag.com

10 American Pilsners To Drink all Summer and Beyond

Sometimes it’s just too hot for wine—even if it’s a chilled. So on those days, it’s best to reach for an ice cold Pilsner. These light, sessionable brews are known for balancing hoppy bitterness with bright citrus. And while brewers have brought plenty of innovation to this historic style, the classic Pilsner remains exciting and delicious.
RecipesFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Smith's Chef Jeff's recipes for Frozen Hot Chocolate and Whipped Lemonade

When the temperatures are hot outside, you probably crave a cold, refreshing drink. Chef Jeff delivers in these recipes: Frozen Hot Chocolate and Whipped Lemonade. 4 packets hot cocoa mix (3/4 c.) 3 c. ice. Shaved chocolate and whipped cream for garnish. Directions:. Make the frozen hot chocolate: Add all...

Comments / 0

Community Policy