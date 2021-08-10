MLB Facing Backlash for Rumored Partnership with Barstool Sports

Major League Baseball has struggled in recent years to remain relevant, especially with younger audiences. Last year's World Series between the LA Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays drew the lowest ratings for a world series in league history. Now the league is looking to reel in younger audiences through a broadcast deal with Barstool Sports that would potentially focus on betting during games. The move is sparking controversy from fans, which could hurt a league with a record of female harassment and discrimination. Craig Calcaterra, editor of Cup of Coffee talks about what this partnership would mean for the league.