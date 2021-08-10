Road Maintenance Various Streets Beginning August 12

Streets Management will be applying a surface treatment on various streets, beginning Thursday, August 12. The work is scheduled to be completed Friday, August 13. This is phase one of a two phase project, phase two will consist of a micro-surface treatment on a later date. This schedule is subject to change. For the public’s convenience, crews will work from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Friday leaving the weekends free of construction activity. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained with periodic closures during the construction period. Motorist are asked to find alternate routes.