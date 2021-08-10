Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Cruces, NM

Road Maintenance Various Streets Beginning August 12

las-cruces.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStreets Management will be applying a surface treatment on various streets, beginning Thursday, August 12. The work is scheduled to be completed Friday, August 13. This is phase one of a two phase project, phase two will consist of a micro-surface treatment on a later date. This schedule is subject to change. For the public’s convenience, crews will work from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Friday leaving the weekends free of construction activity. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained with periodic closures during the construction period. Motorist are asked to find alternate routes.

www.las-cruces.org

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streets Management#Vista Sur Este#Real Del Sur
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Major earthquake strikes near Haiti, high casualties feared

A major 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, with an initial confirmed death toll of 29, though officials are predicting the true number of casualties to be much higher. The epicenter of the quake struck about 7.5 miles northeast of the Haitian commune of Saint-Louis-du-Sud,...

Comments / 1

Community Policy