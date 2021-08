Hudson Oaks is planning for its future with an update to the Comprehensive Plan! The Comprehensive Plan is the City's blueprint for how Hudson Oaks will develop in the future and what our services, events, and goals will be over the coming years. We started the process with a Community Survey late last year, and we had a phenomenal response rate! That led to our Strategic Plan and now we are working on our Comprehensive Plan. We will continue to get more feedback as we craft the Plan together through in-person community forums, this interactive project website, a Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee, and several other sources and opportunities so stay tuned!