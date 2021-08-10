Rachel Uchitel Is Done With Tiger Woods NDA
More than a decade ago, Rachel Uchitel became the unwilling face of the Tiger Woods cheating scandal, despite being just one of many women involved. In the intervening years, Woods has been free to more or less return to his millions and his glamorous golf career — he’s currently tied for 12th on the Forbes list of highest paid athletes and reclaimed his Masters champion title in 2019, though he recently sustained serious injuries in a car accident. Uchitel, meanwhile, has been unable to shake the “other woman” reputation — in large part because a sweeping NDA she signed in the aftermath of the affair left her unable to defend herself from a relentless onslaught of negative press, accusations and speculation, or even share her side of the story at all.www.wiltonbulletin.com
