Urban Land Institute Final Report - I-74 Corridor

Renew Moline announces the release of the final report completed by the Urban Land Institute (ULI), for future redevelopment possibilities in the I-74 Corridor. Renew Moline, along with the City of Moline, The Deere Foundation, and MetroLINK contributed to fund technical assistance by ULI to develop a strategy surrounding the future I-74 redevelopment area. Three overarching areas of opportunity were identified: residential development, connecting the city to the river and creating an arts district.