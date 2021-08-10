Cancel
Moline, IL

Urban Land Institute Final Report - I-74 Corridor

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenew Moline announces the release of the final report completed by the Urban Land Institute (ULI), for future redevelopment possibilities in the I-74 Corridor. Renew Moline, along with the City of Moline, The Deere Foundation, and MetroLINK contributed to fund technical assistance by ULI to develop a strategy surrounding the future I-74 redevelopment area. Three overarching areas of opportunity were identified: residential development, connecting the city to the river and creating an arts district.

www.moline.il.us

