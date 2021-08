On July 30, 2021, Gary Richard Straight lost his six-month battle with stage 4 lung cancer at the Hospice of the Golden Isles. Gary was born in Seattle Washington, on Dec. 29, 1948, to the late Robert and Margaret Straight, who also had another son named Robert (Bob). Gary is survived by his wife, Jeannie, of 39 years who was also born on Dec. 29, but two years earlier than Gary. She was proud to have been his “Baby Cougar.”