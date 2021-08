Curr Opin Organ Transplant. 2021 Aug 4. doi: 10.1097/MOT.0000000000000904. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Racial disparities in access to liver transplantation have been known since the National Transplant Act of 1980. Since the inception of the Final Rule in 2000, the United Network of Organ Sharing has sought to ensure the equitable distribution of donor livers. Despite several measures aimed to improve access for vulnerable populations, disparities in outcomes are still prevalent throughout the liver transplant (LT) evaluation, while on the waitlist, and after liver transplantation.