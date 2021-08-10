Summit Supercomputer Research Delves Into Shape-Based Protein Binding
During the pandemic, protein binding simulations have had a heyday as researchers scrambled to use supercomputing to find effective ways to inhibit SARS-CoV-2’s spike protein. But developing a better understanding of protein binding has a wide range of applications outside of treating COVID-19, ranging from drug screenings for a wide range of diseases and conditions to the development of novel biological materials. Now, researchers have leveraged the Summit supercomputer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) to study protein-protein binding, shedding new light on how those processes function.www.hpcwire.com
