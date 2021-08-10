Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Summit Supercomputer Research Delves Into Shape-Based Protein Binding

By Our Authors
HPCwire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the pandemic, protein binding simulations have had a heyday as researchers scrambled to use supercomputing to find effective ways to inhibit SARS-CoV-2’s spike protein. But developing a better understanding of protein binding has a wide range of applications outside of treating COVID-19, ranging from drug screenings for a wide range of diseases and conditions to the development of novel biological materials. Now, researchers have leveraged the Summit supercomputer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) to study protein-protein binding, shedding new light on how those processes function.

www.hpcwire.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supercomputer#Ornl#Gpus#Ornl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Related
ScienceMedicalXpress

A protein-based COVID-19 vaccine that mimics the shape of the virus

Even as several safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are being administered to people worldwide, scientists are still hard at work developing different vaccine strategies that could provide even stronger or longer-lasting immunity against SARS-CoV-2 and its variants. Now, researchers reporting in ACS Central Science have immunized mice with nanoparticles that mimic SARS-CoV-2 by displaying multiple copies of the receptor binding domain (RBD) antigen, showing that the vaccine triggers robust antibody and T cell responses.
Chemistryscitechdaily.com

Innovative New Material Inspired by Chain Mail Transforms from Flexible to Rigid on Command

Engineers at Caltech and JPL have developed a material inspired by chain mail that can transform from a foldable, fluid-like state into specific solid shapes under pressure. The material has potential applications as a smart fabric for exoskeletons, or as an adaptive cast that adjusts its stiffness as an injury heals, or even as a deployable bridge that could be unrolled and stiffened, according to Chiara Daraio, Caltech’s G. Bradford Jones Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Applied Physics and corresponding author of a study describing the material that was published in Nature on August 11.
EconomyTechCrunch

Can your startup support a research-based workflow?

Can early-stage companies support a research-based workflow? At a startup or scaleup, the focus is often more on concrete product development than research. For obvious reasons, companies want to make things that matter to their customers, investors and stakeholders. Ideally, there’s a way to do both. Before investing in staffing...
ComputersHPCwire

Supercomputer Inaugurated at Karlsruhe Institute of Technology

Aug. 2, 2021 — The new supercomputer of Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) is among the 15 fastest computers in Europe and among the 13 computers with the highest energy efficiency worldwide. The enormous computing capacity of the Karlsruhe High-performance Computer, HoreKa for short, will enable new findings in climate, energy, and medical research. On July 30, 2021, Theresia Bauer, Baden-Württemberg Minister for Science, Research, and the Arts, handed over the 15-million-euro machine to the scientific community.
Santa Cruz, CAUC Santa Cruz

NIH grant funds collaborative research on protein-RNA interactions in cancer

Jeremy Sanford, professor of molecular, cell, and developmental biology at UC Santa Cruz, has received major funding from the National Cancer Institute for research on the role of protein-RNA interactions in cancer. Sanford and Dr. Dinesh Rao at UCLA are co-principal investigators on the grant, which will provide more than $3 million over five years for their research.
EngineeringHPCwire

ALCF Training Events Help Prepare Researchers for Current and Future Supercomputers

Aug. 5, 2021 — The ALCF recently hosted its first-ever GPU Hackathon and the annual Computational Performance Workshop to help attendees improve application performance on the facility’s high-performance computing resources. As the Argonne Leadership Computing Facility (ALCF) continues its transition to deploying and operating supercomputers powered by graphics processing units...
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

Firms join forces to research, develop bio-based fertilizers

A&L Biological Inc., a subsidiary of A&L Canada Laboratories Inc., announced it will research and develop products from cricket frass, a by-product of the Aspire Food Group’s future cricket production and processing facility in London, Ontario. Frass contains a wide range of nutrients “in readily-available form” that are necessary for plant development and soil health. In addition to key soil nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorous and potassium; most of the frass consists of organic matter—a contributor to improved soil fertility and productivity.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Aitech’s S-A1760 Venus™ Brings NVIDIA-based AI Supercomputing to Next Generation Space Applications

Aitech Systems, a leading provider of rugged boards and system level solutions for military, aerospace and space applications, has developed the S-A1760 Venus™, the most powerful and smallest radiation-characterized space AI GPGPU. The new, small form factor (SFF) system is rated for space flight and small satellite constellations used in near earth orbit (NEO) and low earth orbit (LEO) applications.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Bibliometric analysis of multiple sclerosis nursing research based on Web of Science

Ann Palliat Med. 2021 Jul;10(7):7551-7559. doi: 10.21037/apm-21-1057. BACKGROUND: A bibliometric analysis which are widely used to gauge the scholarly impact of any scientific publication was conducted to give a basic overview of research publications on multiple sclerosis nursing. METHODS: Publications on multiple sclerosis nursing were retrieved by using a bibliometric...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Scientists Catch Shape-Shifting Coronavirus Protein Complex in the Act

While all viruses have some means of combating the body’s immune system, scientists have been studying how the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus—the cause of the COVID-19 global pandemic—can evade the immune system in humans. Now scientists working at the US Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) have revealed the...
Sciencecysticfibrosisnewstoday.com

CFTR Protein Dynamic, Changing Shapes in Ways Affecting Disease

Cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR), the protein that is mutated in cystic fibrosis (CF), is not as rigid a structure as previously thought, but rather one that may transition between shapes, a molecular study has found. Under certain conditions — such as the most common CF-causing mutation, F508del —...
ScienceHPCwire

XSEDE Supercomputer Research Advances Methane Storage, Low-Carbon Fuels

Methane is predominantly known as a potent greenhouse gas – but methane is also the primary component of natural gas, the cleanest-burning hydrocarbon fuel. Environmentally speaking, letting methane escape is a major problem… but burning it? Not as much. Keeping the gas safely trapped during processes like natural gas extraction or combustion, therefore, is a major priority for energy researchers. Now, researchers from Montana State University and Oak Ridge National Laboratory have leveraged the Comet supercomputer to advance our understanding of how methane is adsorbed.
Industrymarketresearchtelecast.com

Caltech: Research project on space-based solar energy before real test

As part of a research project for space-based solar energy, the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) plans to test the prototype of a satellite in space in two years. The Space Based Solar Power Project (SSPP) is conducting basic research into a process by which solar energy could be continuously converted into electricity and made available anywhere on earth.
EngineeringHPCwire

Bridges Supercomputer Simulates Tiny Robots with Better Directability, Maneuverability

Aug. 9, 2021 — Biohybrid robots – made by adding living tissues such as muscle cells to an artificial skeleton – have a lot of potential for doing complex jobs at tiny scales. But engineering these robots has been hit or miss, with researchers testing more or less arbitrary designs. A team from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign used simulations on the XSEDE-allocated Bridges platform at the Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center (PSC) to create a rational design approach that they and others can use to more quickly and efficiently develop effective biohybrid robots.
SciencePhys.org

Neural network detects protein-peptide binding sites to kick-start peptide drug discovery

Two Skoltech researchers have presented a highly efficient neural network model that uses data on the structure of proteins to predict which of their parts interact with other biological molecules called peptides. Knowing this is useful for developing drugs based on peptides, which can affect protein-protein interactions within cells in a targeted and nontoxic way, regulating a wide range of cellular processes. The study came out in the Journal of Chemical Information and Modeling.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Synthesis and pharmacological evaluation of [18F]PBR316: a novel PET ligand targeting the translocator protein 18 kDa (TSPO) with low binding sensitivity to human single nucleotide polymorphism rs6971

RSC Med Chem. 2021 Apr 19;12(7):1207-1221. doi: 10.1039/d1md00035g. eCollection 2021 Jul 21. Radiopharmaceuticals that target the translocator protein 18 kDa (TSPO) have been investigated with positron emission tomography (PET) to study neuroinflammation, neurodegeneration and cancer. We have developed the novel, achiral, 2-phenylimidazo[1,2-a]pyridine, PBR316 that targets the translocator protein 18 kDa (TSPO) that addresses some of the limitations inherent in current TSPO ligands; namely specificity in binding, blood brain barrier permeability, metabolism and insensitivity to TSPO binding in subjects as a result of rs6971 polymorphism. PBR316 has high nanomolar affinity (4.7-6.0 nM) for the TSPO, >5000 nM for the central benzodiazepine receptor (CBR) and low sensitivity to rs6971 polymorphism with a low affinity binders (LABs) to high affinity binders (HABs) ratio of 1.5. [18F]PBR316 was prepared in 20 ± 5% radiochemical yield, >99% radiochemical purity and a molar activity of 160-400 GBq μmol-1. Biodistribution in rats showed high uptake of [18F]PBR316 in organs known to express TSPO such as heart (3.9%) and adrenal glands (7.5% ID per g) at 1 h. [18F]PBR316 entered the brain and accumulated in TSPO-expressing regions with an olfactory bulb to brain ratio of 3 at 15 min and 7 at 4 h. Radioactivity was blocked by PK11195 and Ro 5-4864 but not Flumazenil. Metabolite analysis showed that radioactivity in adrenal glands and the brain was predominantly due to the intact radiotracer. PET-CT studies in mouse-bearing prostate tumour xenografts indicated biodistribution similar to rats with radioactivity in the tumour increasing with time. [18F]PBR316 shows in vitro binding that is insensitive to human polymorphism and has specific and selective in vivo binding to the TSPO. [18F]PBR316 is suitable for further biological and clinical studies.
EngineeringHPCwire

LLNL/ATOM Engagement with Purdue Introduces Students to Drug Design Modeling

Aug. 9, 2021 — Through an engagement with Purdue University’s The Data Mine learning community, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) and Purdue are partnering to speed up drug design using computational tools under the Accelerating Therapeutic Opportunities in Medicine (ATOM) project. Over two recent semesters (fall 2020 and spring 2021),...

Comments / 0

Community Policy