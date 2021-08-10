Destination Cleveland to report 2020 metrics during annual meeting

Editor's note: The video in the player above is from a story published on May 3, 2021.

Destination Cleveland officials will hold a meeting Tuesday to discuss 2020 metrics and recap some notable numbers from the previous year.

According to a release, the event also gives organizers a chance to "update the hospitality and tourism industry as well as the community about the organization’s 2020 achievements in the face the COVID-19 pandemic, its key recovery and return to growth initiatives and plans to continue driving the community forward as Cleveland emerges from the COVID19 crisis."

The event will take place at the Savanna Theater at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, beginning at 5 p.m.

David Gilbert, president & CEO of Destination Cleveland and Jon Pinney, chair of Destination Cleveland Board of Directors, will each speak.

3News will stream the meeting in the player at the top of this story, as well as on our WKYC Facebook and WKYC Youtube pages.

SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your email inbox each weekday morning with the 3News to GO! newsletter

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES FROM WKYC: