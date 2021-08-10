Cancel
HCS Mailbag: Matt Campbell’s Realignment Brilliance, Coaching Hot Seats and Streaming Questions

By Derek Duke
heartlandcollegesports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the HCS Big 12 mailbag! This mailbag is for all you football junkies out there who root for a Big 12 school who not only have questions about your team, but other teams in the conference as well. So, join me, grab your favorite drink, and relax as I answer all your Big 12 questions. For those interested, I will send out a tweet (@Derekduke25) every Monday until 8 PM CT for you to send in your questions to be answered every Tuesday right here at Heartland College Sports.

College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
Amazon
Football
Sports
College Sports247Sports

Live updates from Matt Campbell's ISU media day conference

Today is Iowa State's team media day. Matt Campbell is scheduled to meet with the media at 10 am this morning for about 45 minutes. Players will be available after. If you're curious, the list of players that will be available include: Brock Purdy, Breece Hall, Colin Newell, Charlie Kolar, Xavier Hutchinson, Chase Allen, Derek Schweiger, Mike Rose, Will McDonald IV, Greg Eisworth II, Anthony Johnson Jr., Jake Hummel, Andrew Mevis, Connor Assalley, Enyi Uwazurike, O’Rien Vance, Sean Foster, Trevor Downing, Tarique Milton, Zach Petersen and Hunter Dekkers.
Iowa StateIowa State Daily

Notebook: Campbell opens fall camp talking vaccines, Big 12 realignment and more

Football is right around the corner, and every day means another step toward Iowa State beginning its highly anticipated 2021 season. Iowa State Head Coach Matt Campbell kicked off Iowa State's first day of fall camp by addressing the media, with the seventh-year head coach talking through the Cyclones' COVID-19 vaccination rate, the whirlwind of Big 12 realignment and what he's seen from the offensive line.
Iowa State247Sports

ISU camp countdown (28): Five takeaways from Matt Campbell's first media availability

(Author's note: The most anticipated season in Iowa State football history is almost here. Iowa State players report to Ames on August 5 for the start of fall camp. Only 28 days remain before the Cyclones take the field against Northern Iowa in the Sept. 4 season opener, which will take place at Jack Trice Stadium. Over the next 30 days, CycloneAlert will bring you a free, camp-specific story each day to get you ready for the season.)
College Sports247Sports

Matt Campbell comments on conference realignment, potential impact on recruiting

Conference realignment has been the talk of college football over the last few weeks. Reports of the departure of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC took the college football world by surprise and the news became official with a release from the SEC on July 30. The future departure of Oklahoma and Texas has put the long-term status of the Big 12 in question, as the eight remaining members work through what their respective next steps are.
Iowa State247Sports

WATCH: Matt Campbell previews ISU's camp, 2021 season during media day

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell met with the media on Monday for the program's media day. To watch the press conference, click the video above. This fall, Iowa State will look to build on a historic 2020 season. Iowa State notched eight conference wins for the first time in program history and finished the regular season in first place in the Big 12 standings for the first time, too. As a result, the Cyclones made their first-ever appearance in the Big 12 title game. And although Iowa State lost to Oklahoma, it was selected to play in the Fiesta Bowl. Iowa State handily defeated Oregon in the New Year's Six bowl game to claim the program's first major bowl win in program history.
Iowa Statektvo.com

Matt Campbell starts his sixth year at Iowa State

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Sixth-year Iowa State coach Matt Campbell got emotional at media day as he discussed players who signed when he had nothing to sell but a vision. The program is coming off its best season. Iowa State reached the Big 12 championship game, won the Fiesta Bowl and finished No. 9 in the AP Top 25.
Iowa State247Sports

Everything Matt Campbell said during Iowa State media day

The Iowa State football season is fast approaching. With fall camp already underway, we're less than a month away from Iowa State's Sept. 4 season opener. On Monday, Iowa State held its team media day. To kick off the event, Matt Campbell met with the media for over 45 minutes. Here's everything the coach said during the availability...
College Sportsatozsportsnashville.com

The SEC has a new Steve Spurrier and it’s not Lane Kiffin or Mike Leach

One of the best things about SEC football — aside from the incredible on-field play — is the great personalities that have come through the conference. Former Florida Gators/South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier is probably the biggest personality the SEC has seen during its existence. Spurrier, who retired...
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

Barry Switzer Says 1 School Is Hurt Most By Oklahoma, Texas

Oklahoma and Texas’ move to the SEC has sparked plenty of debate about what this addition means for the conference’s existing 14 teams. Barry Switzer, who has deep connections with both the SEC and the Big 12, believes this move will benefit the Arkansas Razorbacks. Switzer served as a player/assistant...
Alabama Statetdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban, Alabama’s 2021 freshmen class had fun on Lake Tuscaloosa

Alabama football is now ready for preseason camp. Except for 2020, each freshmen class of the Nick Saban era received an opportunity to have fun on Lake Tuscaloosa. The Coronavirus pandemic kept the 2020 class from the action, but this year’s group of freshmen had a blast. Players rode golf charts through the woods, rode on Saban’s boat, took turns on jet skis, and some fell off the inner tubes into the water.
Texas StatePosted by
Whiskey Riff

Steve Spurrier Gets Brutally Honest About Texas In The SEC: “They Can’t Win The Big-12 Anyway”

Texas and Oklahoma flipped the college football world upside down last week when the news came out that they planned to leave the Big-12, and join the SEC. Many people were scratching their heads at the decision, as Oklahoma typically gets pummeled by SEC schools in the College Football Playoff, and Texas hasn’t even been really relevant in the Big-12 in the past decade.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jaguars Assistant Coach Gives Honest Assessment Of Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow drew a rave review from Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer on Saturday. Tebow spent his entire career playing quarterback until he announced his football comeback earlier this year – at tight end. The former Heisman winner has aspirations to make the Jaguars’ final 53-man roster. He’s off to a good start, from the sound of it,
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.

